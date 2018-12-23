Henkinschultz Captures People’s Attention Through Holiday Window Display

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-A Sioux Falls advertising agency is using their building to capture people’s attention this holiday season. For over 15 years, the windows of HenkinSchultz Creative Services at 69th and Western have lit up through the holiday season. The nine minute show is projected from inside the building, so people outside can see the display.

This year’s display includes everything from Augustana Orchestra and crazy Christmas carolers to a car-driving dog. Staff at HenkinSchultz say one thing that makes their display unique is that it gives the illusion that people are inside. The display is also meant to be a way for staff to show off what they do at Henkinschultz.

“You know this is what we do inside. This isn’t a program that we buy and produce. This is what we do all year long, so it’s a good way to display it. We own basically a big billboard. We might as well use it,” said Kirby Schultz, President of Henkinschultz.

This is the first year music has been added to the mix. People can tune their radios to 101.5 FM to listen along. The display will be up through Christmas.