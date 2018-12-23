Mount Rushmore National Memorial Open to Public during Government Shutdown

Keystone, S.D. – During the shutdown of the federal government due to the lapse of appropriations, national parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures. Park roads and the grounds at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.

There will be no NPS-provided visitor services at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance (including plowing). Some restaurants and other services may be available when provided by concessioners or other entities.

Services available include those operated by Xanterra Parks and Resorts, Inc., authorized park concessioner: Parking Facility (fee required), Carver’s Marketplace (food, beverages and restrooms) and Gift Shop. Contact Xanterra for operating hours at (605) 574-2515.

Because of the federal government shutdown, NPS social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions.

The NPS will not be providing services for NPS-operated restrooms. In addition, the sculpture lights will not be turned on during the duration of the government shutdown.

On December 25th, the grounds at Mount Rushmore will remain open. All Xanterra facilities will be closed. No public restrooms will be available on December 25th. Xanterra facilities will resume operations on December 26th.

For updates on the shutdown, please visit www.doi.gov/shutdown.