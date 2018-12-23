Park Ridge Neighborhood Lights Up for 70th Annual “Luminary Lane”

Every Sunday before Christmas, one Sioux Falls neighborhood lights up. Luminary Lane stretches from 26th Street to 22nd Street and Park Avenue to Glendale Avenue. It’s a tradition many people incorporate into their holiday.

Christmas is a special time for the Park Ridge Neighborhood. For one night only they transform into Luminary Lane, lighting the way to christmas.

Luminaries line the streets

“Real candles, real flame and try to line up your driveway and make it look pretty,” said neighbor, David Axtman.

The neighborhood becomes busy with people driving through to experience this unique tradition. Neighbors have kept it going for 70 years. When Axtman moved in 18 years ago, he learned about the tradition from other neighbors.

“There’s a few rules and we try to hand those down to anybody that moves into the neighborhood. Try to keep cars off the streets, so that other traffic can get through,” said Axtman.

It’s a lot of work to set up the luminaries.

“We put out about 100 to 120 candles every year,” said Axtman.

However, those who participate say it’s worth it when they see all the cars drive by.

“That’s part of the fun is you know kind of people watching and have all our friends stop by the house and make a little Christmas party of it and enjoy everyone who visits,” said Axtman.

Some have even passed down the tradition through the generations. Neighbor, Jenna Ovenden has participated since she was six years old.

“It’s just a fun tradition and it gets you in the Christmas spirit and it means a lot to all of us and we just feel very lucky to be able to participate in it,” said Ovenden.

Now her two year old daughter gets to enjoy it as well.

“This is the first year she’s been able to see the bags lit and walk around the neighborhood and to get to see that and I think that’s probably been the most special memory,” said Ovenden.

Everyone in the neighborhood plans to keep the tradition burning as long as they can.

The tradition was originally brought here in 1948 by a Sioux Falls pastor who learned about the tradition in New Mexico. People lit luminaries to welcome Christ into their homes for the holiday.