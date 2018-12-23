Santa’s Headquarters In Yankton, South Dakota





YANKTON, SD- This Yankton couple pulls out all the stops to bring Christmas cheer.

“We just enjoy seeing the happiness of all the children when they come in,” says Don Koepp (A.K.A. “Mr. Santa Claus).

For the past 35 years, Sue and Don Koepp have been brightening up their neighborhood. Their yard is covered with more than 150 decorations and over 1-thousand lights. But that’s not all, they also dress the part.

Don explains, “We have it all decorated up and we sit in there. We have a little elf that runs around in the front as she directs the people.”

In the last few weekends leading up to Christmas, kids can come visit Santa next to the Kopee’s house. The pair says there really isn’t anything more rewarding than being able to give back to their community.

“Years ago, we didn’t have too much when we were kids. I said if I ever got around to it I was going to give the kids something that I never did receive. This is how we got started,” recalls Don.

At first, only 40 kids came to visit. Now, the Koepps see between 500-600 kids every year. No matter how many kids they see or how many lights shine on their yard, they’re just happy knowing they are making a difference in someone’s life.

“We wanna make an impression on the children, a good impression for the kids. Especially for those who don’t have much, that we can give them a little bit of joy at Christmas,” says Sue Koepp (A.K.A. “Mrs. Claus”).

Next year, the Koepees says to prepare yourself for more lights, more decorations, and even more memories.