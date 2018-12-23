Summit Player Of The Week Honor For Mike Daum Rings Hollow After Loss To Montana

Jacks 26-Game Homecourt Win Streak Snapped In 85-74 Defeat

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Since the 2011-12 season the South Dakota State men’s basketball team is 95-6 at Frost Arena.

Yet in that time they’re 0-2 against the Montana Grizzlies who, for the second time in five years, ended a NCAA-leading homecourt win streak.

The Grizzlies stunned the Jacks 85-74 last night, snapping SDSU’s 26-game homecourt win streak a little over five years after they stopped a similar 30 game streak. Losing to the preseason Big Sky favorite brings a flat end to the 10-5 non-conference season.

It came despite 33 points and 15 rebounds from Mike Daum who, for a Summit League record 16th time, was named the Summit League Player of the Week. But it was Montana’s senior laden lineup which carried them with big shots to end Jackrabbit runs and silence the crowd of more than 2500.

SDSU opens Summit play Friday at Western Illinois.