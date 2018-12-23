Two Men Caught Stealing Gear from Christmas at the Western Mall Light Display

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The organizers of a lighted holiday display at the Western Mall are searching for two people they say stole equipment sometime this weekend.

In photos posted on Facebook, Christmas at the Western Mall organizers say the two men took down the video portion of the show by taking the equipment.

Security feed photos show the two men, both wearing sweatshirts and beanies, carrying away some audio equipment.

The Sioux Falls Police Department has been notified, and the show will continue as scheduled through New Year’s Day.

Anyone who may recognize the individuals in the photos is asked to call Crimestoppers at (605) 367-7000.