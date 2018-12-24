Christmas Comes Early for Those at Embrace Church Campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Home for the holidays has a new meaning for Embrace Church. Just in time for Christmas Eve the church has found a permanent location.

KDLT’s Nicole Griffith takes us to the new home.

Hundreds are gathering to celebrate the birth of Jesus, and Christmas came early for those at Embrace Church.

“It’s been a culmination of a lot of effort of a lot of hands making this place happen, but we’re overjoyed to be in a permanent space on the west side of Sioux Falls,” says Pastor Travis Finke.

Embrace Church’s Sertoma Campus moved into their permanent location a few days ago. It’s on Shirley Ave. behind Walmart.

Fink says it’s overwhelming to be a part of this change.

“People are excited to be in this place for sure. We love the location right off of 41st St. We’re still on the west side, but we’re excited for the people we’re able to reach in this new space,” says Fink.

The Sertoma Campus was founded in 2016, but never had an official place to call home. For the last two years the church has been meeting at Memorial Middle School.

“We do a candle lit Christmas Eve service every year, and this year we get to use real candles. In the school we couldn’t have open flames, so here we can,” says Fink.

The new home seats about 380 people. Plus it has a larger lobby and kid’s area making it a hit.

“It is absolutely incredible. I can’t believe this all came together in such a short period of time,” says Church-goer Jamie Barteunek.

“We love it. We moved in and we loved it a lot, and then we put a lot of paint, and a lot of different elements to make it our own, and I didn’t think I could love it anymore,” says Fink.

While these are the first Christmas Eve services, they certainly won’t be the last.

“This is our first time in the space, and I hope there is many more to come,” says Fink.

Staring January 6th service times at the Sertoma Campus are now Sundays at 9:00 and 10:30 a.m.