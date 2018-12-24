Creative Ways to Celebrate the Holidays with Older Loved Ones

Many of us are busy preparing a magical Christmas for our children, but it’s important not to forget the oldest members of the family.

Experts say the holidays are often a very lonely time of year for senior citizens. Many have health or physical limitations that can make it hard to travel, or keep up with old traditions. So a reminder, there are creative ways to celebrate the season with your older loved ones. They include:

Include them in meal preparation

Watch a special movie

Look at old photo albums together

Keep gifts simple, but meaningful

Tell them how important they are in your life

Also, if you are entertaining elderly guests, be sure your home is safe. Put away loose rugs and cords that may get caught on a cane or walker. And remove clutter from walkways or heavily trafficked areas.