Fire Crews Respond to Central Sioux Falls House Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Sunday night.

Officials say they responded to a residence located at 724 West 13th Street at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Arriving fire crews reported smoke a visible flames coming from the roof.

Officials say all residents and several dogs were safely evacuated with no injuries.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within 25 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.