Man Dies After Being Hit in Sioux Falls Crosswalk

Sioux Falls Police continue to investigate the death of a 68-year-old man, who was struck and killed while crossing the street.

The victim was hit Sunday night, just after 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of 57th Street and Broadband Lane. The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The 75-year-old driver from Sioux Falls has not been charged in the incident, but police say the investigation is ongoing.