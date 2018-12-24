Organizer: Christmas at the Western Mall Light Show Went on Following Burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The organizer of the Christmas at the Western Mall light show to raise money for sick children says they recovered quickly after a weekend burglary.

Security photos show two men stealing audio equipment from the Western Mall this weekend.

In a statement to KDLT News, Joseph Noe says “the show went on with only a bit of downtime.” He says the public response has been overwhelming and that they’ve turned their focus back to the mission at hand.

The Christmas at the Western Mall light show raises money for Make-A-Wish South Dakota to help grant the wishes of sick kids.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The organizers of a lighted holiday display at the Western Mall are searching for two people they say stole equipment sometime this weekend.

In photos posted on Facebook, Christmas at the Western Mall organizers say the two men took down the video portion of the show by taking the equipment.

Security feed photos show the two men, both wearing sweatshirts and beanies, carrying away some audio equipment.

The Sioux Falls Police Department has been notified, and the show will continue as scheduled through New Year’s Day.

Anyone who may recognize the individuals in the photos is asked to call Crimestoppers at (605) 367-7000.