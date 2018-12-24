Surprise Visits From Santa!

SIOUX FALLS, SD- It’s not every day Santa makes house calls. In fact, Troy Wellman surprised his wife dressed as Santa and asked her to marry him. The rest is history.

“She made this suit for me. I became busier and busier stopping at people’s houses and making appearances throughout the month,” says “Santa’s Helper” Troy Wellman.

For the past 12 years, Troy Wellman has been traveling as far as Howard surprising families dressed as Santa. When he’s not patrolling the streets as sheriff, he makes about 2-3 visits three days of the week. Troy usually starts being Santa’s Helper on Thanksgiving and continues to visit families until the first week of January.

“Somebody in the family knows I’m coming and I coordinate with them. Sometimes the parents know. Sometimes it’s just one of the parents,” explains Wellman.

Troy’s schedule can get busy, with visits as far as an hour away. However, knowing that he’s bringing joy to people makes it all worth it.

Wellman says, “It’s not getting a present. It’s being able to give a present even if that present is just a smile and maybe even a little stressful, lighter minute or two. Times like ‘huh, Santa waved at me on the interstate.’ ”

After all, Christmas is all about giving and not receiving.

“Christmas isn’t about perfect. Christmas is about the gift that was given to all of us many years ago. We as a society need to focus on that more. Just enjoy each other and take a second to remember what Christmas is supposed to be all about,” says Wellman.

“Sheriff Santa” doesn’t charge for his appearances. He only asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.