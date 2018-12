Wall Street Heavily Traded

NEW YORK – U.S. stocks fell sharply in early trading today, extending losses for the market after its worst week in more than seven years. Technology companies, health care stocks and banks took some of the heaviest losses in the broad sell-off. At 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 fell 22 points, to 2,394. The Dow lost 232 points, to 22,213. The Nasdaq skidded 22 points, to 6,311.