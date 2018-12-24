Weber Makes Basketball Fun For Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Veteran Skyforce guard Briante Weber is still trying to make it back to the NBA, but he’s glad to be in Sioux Falls in the meantime where he’s very popular because of his style of play. Weber is on the list of all-time best players for the Force and it’s because he’s a very unselfish player on offense and causes nightmares for the opponents on defense. Like Briante Weber, he makes it fun to play basketball, unless you’re on the other team.

The Skyforce are 13-7 after winning both games in the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas. They return to the court Sunday in Des Moines and will be back at the Pentagon on New Year’s Eve.