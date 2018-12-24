Wyoming Authorities Searching for Missing South Dakota Snowmobilers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities in Laramie, Wyoming are searching for four missing men with South Dakota connections.

Authorities found a black truck from the Tea business Great Plains Customs on Sunday. Reports given to the search and rescue team say four snowmobilers did not return from the Snowy Range ski area.

According to a post on the Snowy Range Snowmobile Club Facebook page, the last known contact for the four men was Saturday morning.

Authorities have not released the names of who they are looking for.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest updates.