BREAKING: One Confirmed Dead After Plane Crashes In Sioux Falls Neighborhood

Courtesy Grace Chinn

SIOUX FALLS – One person in confirmed dead after a small plane crashed in a southeast Sioux Falls neighborhood on Christmas.

The call came in shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of E. 49th St. and Birchwood Ave.

Authorities confirm one person aboard the plane died in the crash, they say there could be additional fatalities.

Sioux Falls Police have secured the scene as they continue to investigate.

The National Transportation Safety Board – or NTSB – has been contacted, and a crew is expected on scene Wednesday.

Four houses were damaged when the plane crashed, two of them sustained significant exterior damage.

At least four homes have been evacuated.

“There’s a large debris field associated with the scene, so that’s why we’re securing it for the evening. For the two houses that were struck, I don’t anticipate that the residents will be able to remain in those homes overnight. Red Cross is responding and will assist those families if needed.”

Authorities have not confirmed how many people were aboard the plane.

We expect another update 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Sioux Falls police department media briefing.

Sioux Falls Police, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Minnehaha County Sheriff, Paramedics Plus, Xcel Energy, MidAmerican Energy, Airport Authority, Red Cross, Air Guard Fir responded to the scene, they expect to have presence in the area throughout the evening.

Stay with KDLT News for updates on this developing story.