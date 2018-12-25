Four Men Matching Missing South Dakotans’ Descriptions Spotted in Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Authorities are still working to rescue four South Dakota men who went missing in Wyoming.

Authorities say Jim Bruining and Zach, Cole, and Miah Christensen were on a snow mobile trip in the Snowy Range mountains west of Laramie.

They were last seen Saturday.

A helicopter was reported to have spotted four men matching their description Tuesday afternoon, but it has not been confirmed that they are the four missing South Dakotans.

Officials say overcast skies coupled with difficult terrain is making search and rescue difficult.

The four riders were dropped off a survival package with food, water, fire and emergency supplies.

Search and rescue teams have been called off for the night and will regroup Wednesday at 6:30 am to deploy.

Update 12/25, 7:30pm: SAR teams called back for safety reasons, will regroup tomorrow at 6:30am to deploy from both… Posted by Snowy Range Snowmobile Club on Monday, December 24, 2018

PREVIOUS STORY –

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) – Searchers are looking for four snowmobile riders from South Dakota missing in Wyoming’s Snowy Range Mountains.

The search for Zach, Cole and Miah Christensen and Jim Bruining resumed Tuesday in the mountains west of Laramie. Albany County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Jeff Beeston says they were last seen Saturday afternoon.

Beeston says overcast skies and intermittent snow is limiting the searchers’ visibility but the teams still hope to be able to use aircraft to help them look for the snowmobilers.

The sheriff’s department was notified that they were missing Sunday evening after they failed to check out of their lodge in Albany as planned.

Snowmobile teams also looked for the men Monday. The sheriff’s department says the search area is very large because it’s not known exactly where the men planned to go.