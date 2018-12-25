Happy Homecoming for Nebraska’s Tim Miles

SIOUX FALLS, SD… When Tim Miles and his Nebraska Cornhuskers beat Oklahoma State last Sunday night at the Pentagon it was a very big win for his team. It was also a rare opportunity to coach in front of friends and family for the Doland, SD native. His team is ranked 23rd in the coaches poll this week with a 10-2 record, so it was a huge road win for them. The Huskers host SMSU on December 29th, a team he coached earlier in his career. Then they begin a rugged stretch in the Big Ten. So the win combined with quality time spent with family was certainly a happy homecoming for the popular Nebraska head coach.