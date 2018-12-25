Search Continues For 4 South Dakota Men Missing In Wyoming

Photos from Snowy Range Snowmobile Club

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) – Searchers are looking for four snowmobile riders from South Dakota missing in Wyoming’s Snowy Range Mountains.

The search for Zach, Cole and Miah Christensen and Jim Bruining resumed Tuesday in the mountains west of Laramie. Albany County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Jeff Beeston says they were last seen Saturday afternoon.

Beeston says overcast skies and intermittent snow is limiting the searchers’ visibility but the teams still hope to be able to use aircraft to help them look for the snowmobilers.

The sheriff’s department was notified that they were missing Sunday evening after they failed to check out of their lodge in Albany as planned.

Snowmobile teams also looked for the men Monday. The sheriff’s department says the search area is very large because it’s not known exactly where the men planned to go.