Top-Ranked Yankton Boys Defending “AA” Title

YANKTON, SD… The Yankton Bucks won the state basketball last March for the first time in 40 years led by then freshman Matthew Mors who averaged 24 ppg for the season. Matthew and his teammates are ranked #1 in Class “AA” after a 5-0 start, but they aren’t thinking about the pressures that go along with being defending champs. Regardless of what happens this year, no-one can take that state championship away. And head coach Chris Haynes says it’s something that everyone on that team will have as a memory for a lifetime and an experience that will make them even better friends.