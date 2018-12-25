Woman Killed, Others Injured in Crash Near Cedar County, Nebraska

HARTINGTON, NE – A three vehicle crash on Highway 81 near mile marker 208 in Cedar County, Nebraska killed one woman and injured several others.

Authorities say Marjorie Novak, 82, was driving southbound when her vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle driven by an unnamed male from Yankton, SD.

That vehicle was then rear-ended by another vehicle.

The unnamed male driver was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital then life-flighted to Sanford in Sioux Falls with life threatening injuries.

The woman in the third car, Brenda Saltzman, 52, of Sioux Falls, was transported along with two passengers for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say Novak was not wearing a seatbelt, all others involved were.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Nebraska State Patrol, Yankton EMS, Crofton EMS and Crofton Fire were on scene.