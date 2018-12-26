Authorities Identify Sioux Falls Pedestrian Struck and Killed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Sioux Falls.

Capt. Loren McManus on Wednesday identified the victim as 68-year-old Lugene Cogshell of Sioux Falls. Authorities say he was killed Sunday about 10:15 p.m. while crossing a street. McManus says the driver who struck him is a 75-year-old Sioux Falls man. He says speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Cogshell was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.