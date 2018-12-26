Authorities Identify Victims of Sioux Falls Plane Crash

Courtesy Grace Chinn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have released the names of two Sioux Falls residents who died after a small plane crashed in a southeast Sioux Falls neighborhood on Christmas Day.

The Minnehaha County Coroner identified the victims as Vaughn and JoAnn Meyer, both 68 from Sioux Falls.

McManus says they were the only occupants of the single-engine plane that crashed between four homes at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say no one on the ground was injured.

Authorities say the debris field spans two to two and a half blocks. They are asking residents in the area to call police if they find any debris.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler says residents of two of the four houses that were evacuated following the crash have not returned to their homes.

The National Transportation Safety Board crew is expected on scene sometime Wednesday.