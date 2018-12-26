Celebrate Church Donates 650 Bags of Food to Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A call to action led members of a Sioux Falls church to a massive food donation.

The congregation at Celebrate Church was asked over the weekend to consider filling bags with food for Feeding South Dakota.

In just a few days, they collected more than 650 grocery bags of food. Church officials say the load was bigger than they expected but they weren’t surprised.

“Our church is full of givers. They really, really want to give. They love our community and they really want to show our community how much we love them,” said church official, Brent Norgaard.

The congregation also gave more than 600 turkeys away to families in the Terry Redlin neighborhood this holiday season.