Chances Look Slim for Ending Government Shutdown Soon

WASHINGTON (AP) – Chances look slim for ending the partial government shutdown any time soon.

Lawmakers are away from Washington for the holidays and have been told they will get 24 hours’ notice before having to return for a vote. And although the Senate is slated to come into session Thursday afternoon, few senators are expected to be around for it.

The White House and congressional Democrats have been talking but to little effect.

After a weekend and two holiday days for federal employees, Wednesday was the first regularly scheduled workday affected by the closure of a variety of federal services.

Trump vows to hold the line on his budget demand, saying he’ll do “whatever it takes” to get money for border security.