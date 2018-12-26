City Prepping Plows for Snow Removal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – They city of Sioux Falls may have to unleash its convoy of snow plows Thursday.

The street department did not use snow plows Wednesday with the snow switching to rain. Instead, trucks were laying salt and sand onto main roads.

Sioux Falls saw a lot of snow in the month of April last year, which put a strain on the budget. However, the street department was granted $1 million to get through the rest of the year.

Without much snow, they’ve been able to save a bit, and what’s left over will carry over to next year’s budget.

“We don’t tie anything to our snow removal process on the streets, based on what we have left for money. We always want to make sure that the traveling public in town has safe roads,” said Street Operations Manager Galynn Huber.

This will be Huber’s last snow storm as Street Operations Manager, he is retiring at the end of the month.