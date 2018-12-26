City to Use New Snow Alert Text System

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With accumulating snow expected Thursday, the new snow alert text system might be used for the first time.

When a snow alert is issued by the city, a text will be sent to those who have signed up. They are hoping this new system will be an easier way for people to know when to move their cars off the streets.

About 15,000 people have signed up for the text alert. The new system will text them in two minutes or less of the alert being issued.

They are hoping for a positive response after the first go around, so that more people will sign up.

“We don’t want snow, but we’re definitely excited to present this to the public and so, we can have better customer service, and again, have better snow removal operations,” said Emergency Manager Regan Smith.

Signing up is as easy as texting, text SNOWALERT to 888777.