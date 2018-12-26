College Commits: O’Gorman’s Emma Ronsiek, Tea Area’s Carter Slykhuis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s been a busy 24 hours as prep athletes are making their college commitments.

Creighton is losing O’Gorman alum Taryn Kloth from the volleyball program, but is gaining Emma Ronsiek.

The junior announced Wednesday via Twitter that she is committing to play college basketball for the Blue Jays. After leading the knights to a state championship in her freshman season Ronsiek averaged 20 points and just under eight rebounds per game as a sophomore last year. With two years to go at O’Gorman, Emma is looking to diversify her game.

Tea’s Carter Slykhuis also took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce his intention to play college football at the University of Sioux Falls. Slykhuis ran for more than 1,100 yards and hauled in 500 receiving yards last year as a senior to help lead the Titans to their first ever 11A State Championship.