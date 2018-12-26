Holiday Recycling Tips: What You Can and Can’t Put in the Bin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- According to the EPA, trash increases around 25 percent during the holidays. You can do your part by recycling, but not everything can go in the green bin.

When you recycle, the items end up at places like Millennium Recycling. However, recycling the wrong things can creates problems and actually lead to more work for recycling plants.

“Anything that is not on our ‘yes list’ is called contamination, so if things get in the bin that’s not on the ‘yes list,’ then we have to actually physically take it out by hand,” said Marissa Begley with Education and Marketing at Millennium Recycling.

The biggest holiday mistake is putting anything stringy in the bin.

“Especially like string lights or garland or anything that can wrap around. That can actually shut us down where we have to shutdown the equipment and go in and cut it out,” said Begley.

A lot of Christmas decorations are also a “no no.”

“That includes things like Christmas ornaments, anything cloth material,” said Begley.

Cardboard boxes are good to go as long as you take out what’s inside like Styrofoam. Also, Paper items like tissue paper, wrapping paper and gift bags get a green thumbs up. To make sure it’s paper, you can give it the rip test.

“If you try to rip it, it’s really easy to rip then that means it’s just paper, so that can be recycled, we just recommend removing the handles,” said Begley.

If you’re done with those Christmas cards, most of them can go, too.

“As long as they’re not covered in glitter or if they have anything extra on them like batteries are a big one. If that gets in the bin it can actually start a fire, which is a big issue at recycling facilities. We have a lot of paper here, so batteries we do not want in your recycling bin,” said said Begley.

If you’re ready to get rid of the Christmas tree, drop offs for real Christmas trees are open through January 13th in Sioux Falls. There are two drop off sites. One is on East Chambers Street near the Hazardous Waste Facility. The other is on Lyon Boulevard, west of the Fairgrounds. Both locations are open Monday-Saturday from nine to five and Sundays from noon to five. They will be closed on new year’s day. All decorations need to be taken off the tree.