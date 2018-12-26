Second Death Confirmed After Plane Crashes in Sioux Falls Neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have confirmed a second death after a small plane crashed in a southeast Sioux Falls neighborhood on Christmas Day.

Sioux Falls Police Capt. Loren McManus confirmed a second fatality at a news briefing Wednesday morning. McManus says the two people killed were the only occupants of the single-engine plane that crashed between four homes at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say no one on the ground was injured.

Authorities say the debris field spans two to two and a half blocks. They are asking residents in the area to call police if they find any debris.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler says residents of two of the four houses that were evacuated following the crash have not returned to their homes.

The National Transportation Safety Board crew is expected on scene sometime Wednesday.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of those who died.

