Winter Storm Expected to Create Difficult Travel Conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Forecasters say a post-Christmas winter storm could dump more than a foot of snow on parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota in the next several days.

The National Weather Service predicted areas between Lake Andes, Mitchell and Watertown, South Dakota and Fargo, North Dakota could see between 12 and 18 inches of snow by Friday.

The weather service forecast 8 to 13 inches of snow across northern, central and western Minnesota by the end of the work week.

Meteorologists say the storm will deliver a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow which was expected to cause deteriorating travel conditions and power outages. Reduced visibility due to blowing snow is likely Thursday into early Friday morning. Officials expected travel along Interstate 29 and I-94 to be treacherous.