Yankton Business Helps Returning Military Dad Surprise Family

He wasn't supposed to be home in time for the holidays ..

Jim Reinhardt wasn’t supposed to be back yet from Bagram, Afghanistan.

Tomorrow was originally his return date back to the states. Even then, his family wasn’t expecting him for weeks, as he had debriefing scheduled at Fort Bliss.

So when he showed up at the door of his home, hiding behind a pizza delivery box on Saturday evening, his two daughters were caught very off guard.

Reinhardt has served our country in both the Iowa and South Dakota Army National Guard the past 25 years. Prior to that, he tells KDLT News he served six years of active service in the Marines. This was his fourth deployment to Afghanistan.

With the military continually decreasing the number of troops on the ground in Afghanistan, Reinhardt was among those selected to go home early, and in time for the holidays this Christmas. He had originally planned to surprise his daughters their last day of school before the holiday break. But when his flight got switched, he decided to forego military transport, rented a car, and drove home.

The local Pizza Ranch manager found out they were ordering food for their girls that afternoon and offered to help Reinhardt and his wife, surprise their girls by allowing him to help make the delivery.

Reinhardt says after nearly a year of being gone, it’s so nice being home. He was given a week’s notice of his deployment last January so it was tough making sure everything was in order before he left.

He wants to thank everyone for the support they provided both him and his family while he was deployed – his employer, Yankton Schools, even the teams his daughters played in fall sports, who did special things for him while he was watching online from overseas. “South Dakota does an amazing job supporting the U.S. Military and our troops,” Reinhardt said. “It’s really cool. A lot of the guys I know from other areas, bigger cities, they don’t get the same kind of support. They miss out on that, we’re so blessed.”