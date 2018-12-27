Great Bear Welcomes Fresh Snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Snowy weather can cause some stress. While some are wishing for warmer times others were outside embracing the cold.

“This is normal. It’s South Dakota,” said Snowboarder, Taya Kopman.

For skiers and snowboarders there’s no better weather.

“Actually took off my coat. Once you go down a couple of times you get pretty hot, so it’s not that bad,” said Kopman.

People are taking advantage of the fresh powder and hitting the slopes of Great Bear, including Kopman who decided to have some fun with her friends after being stranded in Sioux Falls.

“I live a half hour away and since the roads were bad I had to stay the night, so I decided to just come here today,” said Kopman.

The weather also brought in first timers.

“It was one of my surprise Christmas gifts,” said Skier, Emily Oligmueller.

The snow did not disappoint.

“I like it, just have to learn how to stop,” said Oligmueller.

It’s weather that staff have been anticipating.

“This snow is perfect, so we are pretty excited about this and the cold temps behind it,” said Dan Grider, General Manager.

Right now only one-third of the hill is open. The cold temps could allow for staff to make more snow, so they can get the entire hill open for the season.

“Hopefully by Monday we’ll have the whole front half of the hill open. Hopefully by next weekend we’ll have the entire hill open,” said Grider.

With the snow fall today, staff are feeling positive.

“This is just the start of winter. It’s going to be a great winter for us,” said Grider.