Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive Kicks Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue’s annual blood drive competition kicked off Wednesday.

The public is encouraged to go to either the Sanford Medical Center or Avera McKennan Hospital to designate their blood donation to either department.

Donors can receive a police or fire t-shirt and a $5 certificate to Texas Roadhouse and a certificate for a free taco at Taco Johns.

Donors can also donate in honor of SFFR at The Original Pancake House from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

“This special event provides 100% of all blood required for the community’s patients throughout the holidays, saving hundreds of patients at a time when blood is needed the most,” states Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank.

The department with the most donations will contribute $700 to the charity of their choice. Second place will donate $300.