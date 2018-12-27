Missing South Dakota Snowmobilers Returning Home

Photos from Snowy Range Snowmobile Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Four men from Tea who went missing during a weekend snowmobile trip in Wyoming are on their way home.

Search and rescue crews reached Jim Bruining, along with Zach, Cole and Miah Christensen Wednesday afternoon.

A ground team brought them snowshoes and they walked about a mile to a parking area. All appeared to be in good condition.

They were reunited with friends and family around 6 p.m. local time.

The men were reported missing in the Snowy Range Mountains near Laramie after they didn’t check out of their lodge on Sunday.