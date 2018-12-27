Slippery Roads to Low Visibility, Streets from Trooper’s Perspective

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — From slippery roads to low visibility the roads aren’t pretty Thursday night.

KDLT’s Nicole Griffith rode along with South Dakota Highway Patrol to see what the storm is like for them.

Trooper Julian Beaudion is entering his 9th year with the Highway Patrol, so he’s seen plenty of South Dakota winters.

“Man sometimes it’s brutal,” says Beaudion.

And this storm is no different.

“There is some ice on the road and blowing snow on the road definitely a reason to be cautious,” says Beaudion.

Beaudion’s message to drivers is make sure your vehicle is prepped before heading out onto the streets. That includes working headlights and defrost scraping all the ice off of windows and minimizing distractions.

“Not only driving for you, but drive for others as well. Be cautious and give people plenty of space,” says Beaudion.

In this weather, the main problem Beaudion responds to is cars in ditches. The trooper adds that even if a road is plowed you should still be aware.

“If the roads are looking clear still remain cautious because you know it snowed earlier might be some ice underneath the snow because of the rain that happened yesterday,” says Beaudion.

Beaudion patrols the streets for 8 hours- until midnight.

“Nighttime brings less traffic which is always good on a day like today,” says Beaudion.

While these winters are nothing new, they do cause concerns.

“I just hope it’s not going to be a rough day. I hope that if there is crash that it’s just something really minor or we definitely hope for no fatalities on the road,” says Beaudion.

Troopers say the most dangerous accidents typically happen when drivers crowd semi-trucks or plows, so be sure to give them plenty of room.