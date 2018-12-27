Snow Alert In Effect Through Saturday Morning

Cars parked on emergency snow routes could be ticketed and towed

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Cold temperatures and high winds continued Thursday night. That, with the snow, has prompted Sioux Falls to issue a snow alert.

As of Thursday, city crews were out plowing the emergency snow routes, which are mostly the main streets and roads in Sioux Falls. This will continue until the routes are clear. Cars parked on these routes could be ticketed and towed. Overnight, they’ll begin plowing more of the residential and side streets and that will continue through early Saturday morning. Cars parked on the street could be ticketed and towed while the plows are out. To see when the snow alert takes effect in your neighborhood, click here.