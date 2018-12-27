Snow Removal Budgets Tight for Sioux Empire

MITCHELL S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls needed an increase to the snow removal budget after last April’s snowstorm. But are other areas having the same struggles?

In Mitchell, like most places, a lot of white also means a lot of green. As in money for snow budgets.

“We kinda keep track and monitor each storm., inches, hours worked and stuff like that and equipment use, and cutting edges,” said Mitchell Street Manager Kevin Roth.

Roth says that even for a smaller community, costs can be high.

“With everything entailed it could be between 50,000 and 75,000 easy, depending on the days,” said Roth.

A new fiscal year and fresh budget starts January 1st. So the effects from last April’s storm are still being felt today.

“I wish this one would have waited until 2019, the April one, tied us up pretty good,” said Roth.

Snow, to rain, back to snow followed by cold temperatures won’t be helping that budget out.

“It’s kind of a pain, mainly because there’s a lot of ice underneath right now,” said Roth, “and if temperatures stay cool you know that ice is going to be here a while.”

Seven plows to clear over 300 miles of roadway in Mitchell mean every storm is a team effort.

“It takes a full staff, we don’t have any extra people, its a full crew effort,” said Roth.

Roth says emergency routes will be the only roads plowed until the snow stops and the wind dies down.

Mitchell residents can go to the city’s website for the latest information on the snow emergency that is in place.