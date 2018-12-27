Someone You Should Know: Rosie’s Cafe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There is nothing like the smell of bacon in the morning and for the past 35 years, Rosie’s Cafe has been starting people’s day sunny side up.

“We always say no one is more surprised than us that we’ve been here this long,” says Rosie’s daughter and Current Owner Beckie Mettler.

Rosie Warner is the original owner of Rosie’s Cafe off of west Madison. Being in the restaurant business has been in Rosie’s blood since her parents owned a restaurant in Oldham, South Dakota.

“At the time, I was too small to work in it. My older sisters did, but when I was in high school I did work in it all throughout high school,” says Original Owner Rosie Warner.

Her family moved to Sioux Falls in 1966 and she continued to work in restaurants as a waitress. Even though she was born into the business, she didn’t think an opportunity in 1984 would become her life.

Warner explains, “I had never really been in the kitchen. When this came up, I bought it from a 75-year-old man that wanted to sell. For some unknown reason I thought, ‘well I’ll give it a try.’ I’ve never been sorry since.”

Rosie’s Cafe has been in the family for the past 4 generations. Her daughter, Beckie, is now the current owner. Even before she took over the cafe, she has always felt that their customers are a big part of their family. In fact, Rosie and Beckie believe their continued success wouldn’t be possible with the them.

“They’ve watched myself grow up, they’ve watched my children grow up. we are very close,” says Mettler.

Warner adds, “We’re more or less a family. We pretty much know every body that comes.”

Roise now helps her daughter throughout the cafe. In the future, she hopes that a 5th generation will be added as part of this family history.

Up until June of 2016, Rosie’s Cafe only accepted cash. Now they are a “credit card friendly” restaurant.