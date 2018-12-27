Top Local Sports Stories Of 2018

Big Events & National Champions Highlight A Memorable Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SDSU and USD dominated the men’s and women’s basketball seasons, each finishing one and two and each meeting in the Summit League Tournament championship for the first time ever. The Jackrabbits would sweep the day at the Denny in front of some of the largest crowds to ever see college basketball in the state of South Dakota. Each would go into the NCAA Tournament and fall just short of first round wins.

2018 would be a year of national champions. The Dakota Wesleyan women went 32-6 to capture the NAIA National Championship. Northern State’s men nearly won the Division Two crown at the Pentagon, coming up two points short in the championship. Individually, SDSU’s Seth Gross became the first wrestler in the Division One era to claim a national championship, while USD’s Chris Nilsen claimed the outdoor pole vault national title.

No title was more stunning than that of the Augustana baseball team. After a late slump nearly derailed them, the Vikings caught fire in the postseason and went to the College World Series in North Carolina, where they’d become the northern most team to ever win the Division Two National Championship.

In the fall, South Dakota’s volleyball team captured the Summit League Tournament title and made their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance, while the SDSU football made their seventh consecutive FCS playoff trip and advanced to the semifinals for a second straight year.

They did so without star tight end Dallas Goedert. The Britton native was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft in April by Philadelphia, where he joined Sioux Falls native Nate Gerry just two months after the Washington alum had picked up a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Perhaps no one had a more compelling year than Sioux Falls Christian golfer Kate Wynja. In her final high school meet it appeared Wynja had won her second straight State A title, only for Kate to realize she made a mistake on the scorecard. Wynja self reported the mistake, disqualifying her from the tournament. The story drew national headlines and praise golf legends like Jack Nicklaus, even landing the now Northwestern Red Raider a sponsors exemption to play in the Symetra Tour’s Great Life Challenge.

Speaking of Mr. Nicklaus, Sioux Falls saw a lot of him in 2018. Nicklaus and the PGA Champions Tour came to Sioux Falls for the inaugural Sanford International. The biggest sporting event in state history drew unprecedented crowds, none bigger than the Saturday showing to watch the Golden Bear play an exhibition round. Steve Stricker would go on to claim the championship.

In prep sports, led by freshman Matthew Mors, the 11th seed Yankton boy’s basketball team stormed to their first state championship in 40 years. On the gridiron, Brandon Valley and Bon Homme ended championship droughts while Tea Area claimed their first ever crown.

Fittingly 2018 would end with an eye toward the future, as Augustana announced it’s intention to begin a move to Division One for it’s athletics department.