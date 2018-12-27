Trump Returns to US From Surprise Trip to Iraq

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has returned to the U.S. from an unannounced trip to Iraq, his first visit to a danger zone abroad.

Air Force One landed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland at 5:12 a.m.

Trump had been hearing from critics that it was past time for him to go abroad and see troops in harm’s way. With secrecy typical of such presidential visits, the president’s plane flew into Iraq on Wednesday with lights out and shutters drawn, coming overnight from Washington.

Trump stopped in Germany on his way back to greet troops at a U.S. air base.

Trump defended his decision to pull forces from neighboring Syria, declaring of Islamic State militants: “We’ve knocked them out. We’ve knocked them silly.”