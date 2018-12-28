Former Huset’s Owner Reaches Agreement To Buy Badlands Motor Speedway

BRANDON – Racing could be returning to Huset’s Speedway as soon as this spring.

According to the Badlands Motor Speedway website, ownership has reach an agreement with the track’s previous owner, Steve Rubin.

It’s unknown how much the track is being sold for. According to the website, fund raising is underway, and the track will be demolished if those efforts fall through. After failed attempts to sell the track, owner Chuck Brennan in October threatened to tear it down if it wasn’t sold by the end of the year.

Rubin operated the track for 28 years before selling it in 2015 to Brennan, who renamed it Badlands Motor Speedway.

The website says racing is expected to begin memorial day weekend.

See below for the full release:

Badlands Motor Speedway Ownership is pleased to announce that we have reached an arrangement with legendary Racing operator and Race Promoter Steve Rubin.

The track was originally purchased from the Rubin Family before millions of dollars of renovations were made to the facility. Mr. Rubin operated Huset’s Speedway for over 28 years and is considered one of the most knowledgeable racing promoters in the nation.

Rubin has requested 30-60 days to arrange the financing and investor group to keep the 60+ year National Treasure open and plans to start racing operations this spring under the legendary Huset’s Speedway Banner with the season opener being Memorial Day Weekend.

In addition to a full racing schedule, fans can expect to see concerts and special events of all kinds at the largest outdoor venue in the state of South Dakota on nearly 80 acres and with a capacity of over 20,000.

We are thrilled to see the Rubin Family back at the helm in Brandon at Huset’s Speedway. We are confident that Brandon, Race Fans, Race Teams and millions of others will enjoy the facility for another 28 years or more under the direction of Mr. Rubin and his family.

It has been agreed upon by both parties that if the fund raising efforts fall thru that the facility would be demolished and discontinued at that time. Right now we are not accepting any other offers.