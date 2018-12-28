HOOP CITY CLASSIC-Yankton & O’Gorman Roll, Bridgewater-Emery Loses In OT

Day Two Of Classic At Corn Palace

MITCHELL, S.D. — For eight years the Mike Miller Classic brought some of the best prep basketball talent in the country to South Dakota.

Though the name had to change thanks to Miller getting an assistant coaching job at Memphis, the quality of the games remains.

Despite some cancellations due to weather, day two of the Hoop City Classic featured some classic finishes. One of the best was Bridgewater-Emery, ranked number one in South Dakota Class B, rallying from eight down at half to push Breckenridge (Minnesota) to overtime before ultimately falling 79-77. Breckenridge’s Noah Christensen, a North Dakota State commit, led all scorers with 33 points. Four Huskies were in double figures led by Sawyer Schultz’ 23 points.

Following that tournament host Mitchell squared off with O’Gorman. Up only two after a quarter the Knights pulled away to win 67-43 behind 14 points from Luke Ronsiek. Mitchell’s Carter Jacobsen led all scorers with 16 points.

Defending South Dakota AA State Champion Yankton rolled through Dominican (Wisconsin) 72-52. Sophomore sensation Matthew Mors led the Bucks with 22 points, with Cole Sawatzke adding 15 and Rex Ryken scoring 11.

Hoop City Classic play continues tomorrow at two venues with the majority of the high school action moving to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for Friday night’s highlights!