Lennox Business Busy Keeping Snowblowers in Good Shape

LENNOX, S.D. – Plenty of snowblowers are getting broken out over the last couple days. That’s keeping places busy, Like D&D Small Engine Repair in Lennox.

Owner Randy Dump says the wet heavy snow will likely take a toll on a lot of belts. But with four mechanics in house, they can usually get snowblowers back out the door pretty quickly.

“The first snow, it’s always like a holiday for us. We’ve been kind of waiting and we were getting to the point where we were needing some stuff to do and it definitely helps,” said Randy Dump.

Other things to keep in mind are oil changers, and make sure you’re using fresh gasoline. Some places like D&D will also pick up and deliver your snowblower.