Noem to Appoint Sioux Falls Businesswoman to House Seat

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov.-elect Kristi Noem will name a Sioux Falls businesswoman to a South Dakota state House seat.

Noem announced Friday that she will appoint Rhonda Milstead, of Sioux Falls, to represent District 9 during the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions. The vacancy came after Sen. Deb Peters won election to the House but later decided to join the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations.

Milstead has spent 16 years as the executive officer for the Sioux Falls Board of Realtors and run several businesses including Falls Overlook Cafe. Noem says Milstead’s involvement in the community and small business experience will bring a “practical perspective” to the state House.

Milstead will be officially appointed Jan. 7.