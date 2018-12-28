Offensively Challenge Coyote Men Will Have To Win With Defense

Summit Opener At NDSU Postponed To Saturday

VERMILLION, S.D. — The USD men’s basketball team was supposed to open Summit League play tonight as well in Fargo against NDSU but travel conditions made that impossible and the game has been postponed until tomorrow at noon.

The Coyotes don’t go into league play on a high note after going 6-7 in non-conference play, with two of those wins coming against NAIA opponents. The biggest problem so far has been an inconsistent offense. After averaging 80 points a game last year the Coyotes are down to 65 this season with shooting percentages down across the board.

That means USD will have to grind out wins on the defensive end.