Scoreboard Friday, December 28th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28TH, 2018
NBA
Atlanta 123, Timberwolves 120 (*Final in OT)
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 100, Western Illinois 58
Dordt 73, Viterbo 69
Friends 94, Northwestern 90
Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 93, Western Illinois 84
Dordt 80, Dakota State 57
Northwestern 94, Trinity Christian 45
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Belle Fourche 34
Alliance, Neb. 96, Oelrichs 27
Chadron, Neb. 50, Custer 38
Tea Area 76, Vermillion 40
Hoop City Classic
Breckenridge, MN 79, Bridgewater-Emery 77 (*Final in OT)
O’Gorman 67, Mitchell 43
Yankton 72, Dominican, Wis. 52
Mitchell Christian 59, Dominican, Wis. 50
Swiftel Classic
Viborg-Hurley 55, Deuel 37
Worthington Tournament
Alexandria 82, Mankato West 62
Jordan 69, Worthington 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alliance, Neb. 59, Oelrichs 33
Belle Fourche 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 55
Chadron, Neb. 57, Custer 21
Flandreau 60, Dell Rapids 56
Garretson 73, Dell Rapids St. Mary 67
Kadoka Area 73, Stanley County 25
St. Thomas More 55, Madison 36
Hills-Beaver Creek 60, Adrian 37
Jackson County Central 78, Granada-Huntley-East Chain 43
Vermillion 55, Tea Area 42
Hoop City Classic
Mitchell 59, Waconia, Minn. 50
Swiftel Classic
Howard 47, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
Viborg-Hurley 61, Lake Preston 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Colman-Egan vs. Hitchcock-Tulare, ccd.
Faulkton vs. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, ccd.
Hutchinson, Minn. vs. Aberdeen Central, ccd.
Ipswich vs. Chester, ccd.
Jones County vs. Iroquois, ccd.
Leola/Frederick vs. James Valley Christian, ccd.
Lower Brule vs. Miller, ccd.