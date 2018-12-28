Scoreboard Friday, December 28th

Scores For Friday, December 28, 2018
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28TH, 2018
NBA
Atlanta 123, Timberwolves 120 (*Final in OT)

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 100, Western Illinois 58

Dordt 73, Viterbo 69

Friends 94, Northwestern 90

Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 93, Western Illinois 84

Dordt 80, Dakota State 57

Northwestern 94, Trinity Christian 45

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Belle Fourche 34

Alliance, Neb. 96, Oelrichs 27

Chadron, Neb. 50, Custer 38

Tea Area 76, Vermillion 40

Hoop City Classic
Breckenridge, MN 79, Bridgewater-Emery 77 (*Final in OT)

O’Gorman 67, Mitchell 43

Yankton 72, Dominican, Wis. 52

Mitchell Christian 59, Dominican, Wis. 50

Swiftel Classic
Viborg-Hurley 55, Deuel 37

Worthington Tournament
Alexandria 82, Mankato West 62

Jordan 69, Worthington 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alliance, Neb. 59, Oelrichs 33

Belle Fourche 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 55

Chadron, Neb. 57, Custer 21

Flandreau 60, Dell Rapids 56

Garretson 73, Dell Rapids St. Mary 67

Kadoka Area 73, Stanley County 25

St. Thomas More 55, Madison 36

Hills-Beaver Creek 60, Adrian 37

Jackson County Central 78, Granada-Huntley-East Chain 43

Vermillion 55, Tea Area 42

Hoop City Classic

Mitchell 59, Waconia, Minn. 50

Swiftel Classic

Howard 47, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38

Viborg-Hurley 61, Lake Preston 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Colman-Egan vs. Hitchcock-Tulare, ccd.

Faulkton vs. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, ccd.

Hutchinson, Minn. vs. Aberdeen Central, ccd.

Ipswich vs. Chester, ccd.

Jones County vs. Iroquois, ccd.

Leola/Frederick vs. James Valley Christian, ccd.

Lower Brule vs. Miller, ccd.

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard

You Might Also Like