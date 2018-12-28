SDSU Men Hit Triple Digits In Summit Opening Win At Western Illinois

Jackrabbits Crush Leathernecks 100-58

MACOMB, Ill. — South Dakota State men’s basketball cruised past Western Illinois Friday in its Summit League opener, taking down the Leathernecks 100-58 behind six double-figure scorers.



The Jackrabbits (11-5, 1-0) shot 62.1 percent as a team with 13 3-pointers. SDSU outscored WIU (5-9, 0-1) by 30 in the paint and posted a plus-13 showing on the boards with 42 total rebounds.



David Jenkins led all scorers with 23 points, hitting 5-of-8 from deep while netting all of his points in the first half.



Mike Daum finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his NCAA-best 12th double-double of the season, while Skyler Flattenscored 13 and Alex Arians recorded 12 points.



Tevin King and Owen King each finished with 10 in the scoring column, as the latter King led the Jacks with five assists. Tevin Kingand Flatten each had three assists and Arians was second on the squad with six boards.



Alou Dillon just missed double-digits in his first start as a Jackrabbit, finishing with a career-high nine points, going 4-of-4 from the field alongside three rebounds.



Western Illinois was led by three in double figures: Zion Young (16 points), Kobe Webster (14) and Brandon Gilbeck (12).



“I thought our guys did a great job on the defensive end of the floor tonight, and that allowed us to get in transition and get our offense going,” head coach T. J. Otzelberger said. “We shared the ball really well and it was a great all-around performance from everyone on our team. I’m really proud of how our guys came in focused and ready to play.”



South Dakota State never trailed, hitting nine 3s in the opening half to build a 25-point advantage at the break. Tied 5-5 two minutes into the contest, the Jacks created separation early with a burst of 12 straight that included two 3-pointers from Jenkins, putting SDSU up 17-5 with 14:34 on the clock. The Jackrabbits pushed their lead to 14 (25-11) before the under-12 media, and grew it to 21 (38-17) on another Jenkins trey at 5:26.



State maintained the 20-plus margin the rest of the period, carrying a 55-30 lead into the locker room. All told, the Jacks had unanswered runs of 12, 9 and six (twice) in the half.



Neither team fired out of the locker room to start the second half, though SDSU picked it up near the 15-minute mark with a 12-2 spurt that made it 73-47 and forced a WIU timeout at 11:32. The Jackrabbits’ lead reached 40 (84-44) in the midst of eight-unanswered for SDSU near the under-eight media.



The Jacks’ largest lead of the night (46) came at 6:33 on an Owen King 3-pointer, and Beau Brown put SDSU at 100 for the evening with trey of his own with 19 seconds left.



A complete box score was not immediately available. Stay tuned to GoJacks.com for updated statistics this evening.



Game Notes

South Dakota State is 25-4 all-time against Western Illinois and has won five straight against the Leathernecks.

The Jackrabbits are 7-5 in Summit League openers.

Mike Daum entered tonight’s game 31st on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list with 2,611 career points. He is now 30th on the list with 2,626 career points.

All 10 available Jackrabbits saw action and nine scored.

SDSU had six in double figures for the first time since Dec. 22, 2017 at Kansas City.

David Jenkins went over 20 for the eighth time this season and 20th time in his career. Jenkins has 865 career points through 50 career performances and is on pace to join the 1,000-point club later this month.

SDSU scored 100 in a game for the third time this season.

Alex Arians (12) and Beau Brown (five) joined Dillon with new career-highs in scoring.



Up Next

South Dakota State continues its Summit League-opening road trip next week at Purdue Fort Wayne. The Jackrabbits and Mastodons tip at 7:30 p.m. EST / 6:30 p.m. CST from Fort Wayne, Indiana.