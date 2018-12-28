Services Scheduled for Couple Killed in Christmas Day Plane Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Funeral services have been arranged for two people killed in a Christmas Day plane crash in Sioux Falls.

Services for Vaughn and JoAnn Meyer are scheduled for Monday morning at 10 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation is Sunday evening at four at George Boom Funeral Home, followed by a prayer service at seven.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to consider a memorial donation to Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools, where the Meyers were longtime supporters.