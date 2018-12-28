Stocking Up for the Winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-It’s always good to prepare before a storm, but some Sioux Falls residents are finding they need to restock or forgot an item that could be helpful. KDLT’s Miranda Paige spoke with staff at Nyberg’s Ace Hardware to see what’s flying off the shelves.

At Nyberg’s Ace they say the weather drives the need. Because of how snowy and icy the past storm was, customers have been stopping in at a steady pace to pick up some winter items.

Many stocked up on plastic shovels before the storm, but are finding that they aren’t the best for getting rid of the packed snow. They’re stopping in for something stronger.

“Since the snow and what we’ve seen is with the cold weather behind it and everything sticking, we’ve seen a little bit of a move to the steel type pusher scraper shovels,” said Rick Swanson, Lawn and Garden Manager.

To staffs surprise many have also been opting for the most expensive shovel: the snow plow shovel because of how well it can scrape.

“I mean when you look at how durable they are, it’s amazing,” said Swanson.

The cold temps have also caused frozen locks, so lock deicers are flying off the shelves.

“They’ve gotten wet now and then they’ve gotten cold enough to freeze them up, so there’s moisture inside those locks be it door locks, pad locks, said Swanson.

People are also restocking their ice melt as ice isn’t melting as fast because of the temperature dropping.

“Washer fluids for the autos, they’ve been refilling the reservoirs in the autos with washer fluid,” said Swanson.

The oddest purchase staff are seeing this year are an uptick in bird food and bird feeders.

“As soon as we cover the ground with snow, there seems to be a lot of big hearts out there. So people are feeding the birds right now,” said Swanson.

Although winter items are very popular right now staff says like every winter, they have plenty in stock of all their items.